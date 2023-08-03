Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.04. 1,330,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,326. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.18 and a 200 day moving average of $174.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.