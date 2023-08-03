Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,885 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $150,994,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,175. The firm has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

