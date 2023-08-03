Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 19,403 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,403 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $59,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.74. 1,168,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,673. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $272.10 and a one year high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,289. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

