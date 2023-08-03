Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $89.52. 5,844,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.