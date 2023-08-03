Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,240. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.61. 328,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.