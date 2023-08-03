Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

