Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 5,688,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.06. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock valued at $185,202,241. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.