Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.10

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 56000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The stock has a market cap of C$69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine North copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

