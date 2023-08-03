Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of HI traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.