HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,543. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

