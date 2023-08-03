Honest’s (HNST) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Honest Stock Performance
NASDAQ HNST opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $137.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.45.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honest will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Honest
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Honest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 240,012 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 49.7% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,545,938 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Honest in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
