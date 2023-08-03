Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 15175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Up 15.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

