Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.43

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 3682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.