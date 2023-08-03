Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.