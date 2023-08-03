Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Esports
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.