Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 104,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,077 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,949 shares of company stock valued at $350,497 and have sold 30,278 shares valued at $2,770,408. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

