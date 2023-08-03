Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,718. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,385.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

