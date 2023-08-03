Howland Capital Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 1,213,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,513,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

