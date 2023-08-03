Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $488.12. 203,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,994. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

