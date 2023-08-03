Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.82. 35,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.80 and its 200-day moving average is $221.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

