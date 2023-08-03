Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $170.21. The company had a trading volume of 458,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.