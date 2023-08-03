HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 766 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $62.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $490.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -170.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.