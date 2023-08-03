Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

