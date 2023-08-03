Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.52.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
