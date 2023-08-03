Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huize stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 16,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,345. The company has a market cap of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.54. Huize has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

