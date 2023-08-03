Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of HURC opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.47. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

