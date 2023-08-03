Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,500 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

