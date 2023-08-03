Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Illumina stock opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $179.03 and a one year high of $248.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average of $206.24.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

