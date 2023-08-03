Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SG stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,293 shares of company stock valued at $855,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

