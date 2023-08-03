IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
IGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
