Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.11 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Incyte by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $125,169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 114,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,102,000 after acquiring an additional 761,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Incyte by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 535,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

INCY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 366,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

