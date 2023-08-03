Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.89. 162,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.