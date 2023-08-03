Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 191,977 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,977 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 41.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 16,641,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,687,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

