Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Trading Up 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 1.05. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $365,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,644,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.