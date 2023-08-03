Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $79.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 3,835,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,995. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

