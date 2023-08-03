Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41, Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 514,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,974,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,618,000 after buying an additional 108,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 690,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

