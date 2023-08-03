Insider Buying: Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Buys £4,884.33 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan purchased 25,707 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,884.33 ($6,270.80).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Julie McEwan bought 23,256 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £5,116.32 ($6,568.65).

LON MORE opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 696.44. The stock has a market cap of £23.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33. Hostmore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.55 ($0.44). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.11.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

