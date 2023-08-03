Insider Buying: Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Buys £4,884.33 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan purchased 25,707 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,884.33 ($6,270.80).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 30th, Julie McEwan bought 23,256 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £5,116.32 ($6,568.65).

Hostmore Stock Performance

LON MORE opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 696.44. The stock has a market cap of £23.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33. Hostmore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.55 ($0.44). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.11.

About Hostmore

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.