Insider Buying: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Purchases 14,303,973 Shares of Stock

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 14,303,973 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $843.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

