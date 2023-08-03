Insider Selling: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells 10,062 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Peller sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$40,952.34.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$77.71 million during the quarter.

Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement

Andrew Peller Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.