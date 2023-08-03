Insider Selling: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells 10,062 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Peller sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$40,952.34.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$77.71 million during the quarter.
Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrew Peller
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.