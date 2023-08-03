Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 25,212 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20.

On Thursday, June 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.76. 2,777,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

