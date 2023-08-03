Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells 2,084 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $42,826.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 231,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.01. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

About ForgeRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 600.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

