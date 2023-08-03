Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells 2,084 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $42,826.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ForgeRock Stock Performance
NYSE:FORG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 231,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.01. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ForgeRock
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ForgeRock
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.