Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Insider Sells $101,643.75 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
LAD opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.86. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $329.00.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after buying an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
