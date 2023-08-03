Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $2,872,652.76 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $2,872,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 69.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 31.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Further Reading

