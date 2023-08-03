Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $257,275.20 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SMART Global alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $338,430.84.

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH opened at $26.53 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Report on SMART Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.