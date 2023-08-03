Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.54. 311,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,447. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,987. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

