Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at UBS Group

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $395.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:INSP traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.21. The company had a trading volume of 322,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,521. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.62 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $172,898.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $3,745,987. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. EFG Capital International CORP. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

