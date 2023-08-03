Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.08. 151,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $154.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

