Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Intel stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,738,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,608,625. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.