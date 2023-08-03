Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 899,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $449.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

