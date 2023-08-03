International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
International Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 109.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77.
International Lithium Company Profile
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
