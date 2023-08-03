International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Up 3.1%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.05 and last traded at C$12.01. Approximately 103,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 167,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.71.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

