International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

THM opened at $0.42 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

